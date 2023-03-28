Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. 2,755,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.