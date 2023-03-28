Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.17. The company had a trading volume of 508,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,015. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.