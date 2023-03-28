Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 3,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,651. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

