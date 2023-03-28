Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $628,892.39 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $628,892.39 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017610 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

