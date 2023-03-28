AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.15. 95,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,642. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643,119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.