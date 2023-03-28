Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGO. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assured Guaranty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 179,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
