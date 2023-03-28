Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

ARGGY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

