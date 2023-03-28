Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 12th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.46. The firm has a market cap of C$520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 42.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

