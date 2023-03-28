AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,385,789. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.