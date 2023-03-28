Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Cormark

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

Shares of CVE AVN opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$43.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. Avanti Helium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker acquired 40,500 shares of Avanti Helium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,135.00. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

