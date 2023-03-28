Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

