Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADXS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 17,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.40.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

