B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
RILYN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
