B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

RILYN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.