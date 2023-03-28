Badger DAO Price Hits $2.78 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and $4.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00010137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,532 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

