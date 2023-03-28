Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,108,700 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 4,318,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

