Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 10,656,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,989,965. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.