Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKCYF remained flat at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a one year low of C$2.11 and a one year high of C$3.10.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc engages in the provision of banking, financial services, insurance services and management, and disposal of property. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Retail, Restricting and Recoveries, International Banking Services, Wealth Management, Real Estate Management Unit (REMU), Treasury, Insurance, And Others.

