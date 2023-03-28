Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKCYF remained flat at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a one year low of C$2.11 and a one year high of C$3.10.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (BKCYF)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.