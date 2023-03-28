Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 186,012 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Progressive were worth $98,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,233. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.