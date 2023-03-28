Bank of Montreal Can Buys 287,507 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,978,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $85,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

