Bank of Montreal Can Buys 95,094 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $105,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.18. 262,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,616. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.