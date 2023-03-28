Bank of Montreal Can Has $126.05 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.57% of Open Text worth $126,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Open Text by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 273,614 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 11.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Barclays began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Trading Up 0.5 %

Open Text Announces Dividend

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

