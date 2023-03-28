Bank of Montreal Can Has $129.29 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Altria Group worth $129,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 2,758,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,668. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.