Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 143,225 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.68% of CAE worth $111,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

