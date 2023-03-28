Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 88,031 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Amphenol worth $87,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 553,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

