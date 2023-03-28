Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) vs. Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Head to Head Survey

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A Amplifon $2.30 billion 1.88 $186.68 million $0.93 20.55

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bankinter and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00 Amplifon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bankinter presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Amplifon has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Amplifon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Bankinter.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46% Amplifon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bankinter beats Amplifon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

