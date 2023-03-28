Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €99.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €98.65 ($106.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($111.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.07. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

