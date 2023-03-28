Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 10,610 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. 24,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,398. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

