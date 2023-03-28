Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $996,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,744,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,280. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

