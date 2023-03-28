Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

FSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 97,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,347. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

