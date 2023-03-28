Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 322,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,427. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

