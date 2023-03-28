Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $560,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.