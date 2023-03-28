Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

MCD stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.79. 569,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

