Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 4.8%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 29,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 54,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

