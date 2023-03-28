Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Direct Digital Stock Down 13.1 %
Shares of DRCT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
