Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRCT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Direct Digital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

