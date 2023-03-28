Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.