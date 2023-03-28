Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
Bénéteau Company Profile
