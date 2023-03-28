Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.20

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4046622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $774.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -1.75.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
