Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.20

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4046622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $774.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

