BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. BitCash has a market capitalization of $23,926.51 and $64.52 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

