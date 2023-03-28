Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74,896.51

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and $74,896.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00153286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00043380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

