Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Hits $34.15 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $679.83 million and $34.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $35.29 or 0.00129513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,264.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00443435 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

