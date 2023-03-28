BitShares Trading 3% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and $1.95 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,884,934 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

