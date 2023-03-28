BitShares Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,885,535 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

