BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $702.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

