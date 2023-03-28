BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
BYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 38,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,181. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
