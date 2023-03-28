BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 38,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,181. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

