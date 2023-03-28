Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE SQ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.