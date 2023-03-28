BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Sells 58,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 33.5% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,818. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

