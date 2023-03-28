BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 4th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.15. 50,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.43. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$22.16.

