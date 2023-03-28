BMO Capital Markets Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.60. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

