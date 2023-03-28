BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF opened at $48.48 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

