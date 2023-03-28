BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,094. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$31.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.86.

