Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$128.77 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.